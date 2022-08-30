Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Natus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Natus Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

