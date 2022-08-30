Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Stock Performance

Synalloy has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synalloy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synalloy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synalloy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.