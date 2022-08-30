Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $613.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $613.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $444.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

