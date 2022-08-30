Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

