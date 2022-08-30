The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

