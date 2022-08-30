FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $280.00 Average PT from Brokerages

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNG. DNB Markets cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 59.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 625,429 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 617,721 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 891,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $13,060,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

