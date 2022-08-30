Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $45.50

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Roblox Stock Down 0.9 %

RBLX opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $389,748.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 374,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

