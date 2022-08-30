Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KUASF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nomura cut Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of KUASF stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

