Analysts Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Price Target at $32.80

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE OLP opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

