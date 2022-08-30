Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Getty Realty by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.