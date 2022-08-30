Critical Analysis: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.68 -$265.39 million ($1.64) -3.87 Great Eagle $1.01 billion 1.51 -$64.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Great Eagle has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Membership Collective Group and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Great Eagle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 82.68%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -32.68% -167.89% -10.76% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Great Eagle beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including security services, staff services, maintenance and repairs, consultancy services, as well as property maintenance, leasing, and agency services. Further, it trades in building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

