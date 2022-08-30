Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $9.69 for the year. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2025 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $78.59 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $209,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Autoliv by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

