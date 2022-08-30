Salesforce, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,761,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.