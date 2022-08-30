Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

ELOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

