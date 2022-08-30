Cormark Weighs in on Green Impact Partners Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note issued on Friday, August 26th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$155.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.85.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

