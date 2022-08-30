Snap-on Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

SNA opened at $221.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

