National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.87 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NHI stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.58%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

