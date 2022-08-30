B. Riley Weighs in on II-VI Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for II-VI in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for II-VI’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

II-VI Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIVI. Cowen increased their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

IIVI stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. II-VI has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $75.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.