Analysts Offer Predictions for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

VSCO stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

