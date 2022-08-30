Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.
Charter Communications Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.