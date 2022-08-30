Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

