JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.23. Approximately 43 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

