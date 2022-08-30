Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.62. 51,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 45,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.