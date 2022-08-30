Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.17). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.17).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which facilitate the automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.