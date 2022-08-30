Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,451 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.