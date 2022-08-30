FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 2,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.