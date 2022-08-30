ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Stock Price Up 25%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

ARC Group Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations.

