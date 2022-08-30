Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Down 0.9%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.72 and last traded at $72.72. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

