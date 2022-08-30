Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Shares Down 1%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 14,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 23,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.