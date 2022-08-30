Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Shares Down 1%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 14,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 23,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
