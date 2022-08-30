Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $429,487.26 and last traded at $433,300.00. 3,164 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $436,201.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430,378.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466,699.90.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total transaction of $1,002,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,060.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,718,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,444,389.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.