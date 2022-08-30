TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

TATT stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

