United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

United Insurance Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 138.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,217,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

