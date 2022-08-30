U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 8,482 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,498.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59.
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
