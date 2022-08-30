U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Gold

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 8,482 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,498.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Stories

