TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

TFSL opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

