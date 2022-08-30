BMO Capital Markets Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.28.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CAE by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,365,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CAE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of CAE by 19.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,911,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 315,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

