BMO Capital Markets Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.28.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CAE by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,365,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CAE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of CAE by 19.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,911,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 315,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

