Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Target Price at $25.12

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

