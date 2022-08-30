Brokerages Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target at $1,779.50

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

MONDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

