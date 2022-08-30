Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $483.57

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $483.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $349.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.96 and a 200-day moving average of $427.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

