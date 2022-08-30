Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $3.48 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

