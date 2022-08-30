Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $131.70

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $60.56 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

