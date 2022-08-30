Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $156.44

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,367,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 11.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $113.54 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

