Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $58.38

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $40.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.