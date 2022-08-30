Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price at $27.03

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRETF. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

DRETF opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.16%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

