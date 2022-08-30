Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $71.73

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Capri by 16.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

