Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $248.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.