Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $141.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

