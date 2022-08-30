JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Price Performance

JOAN stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.18. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

JOANN Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.04%.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.