Brady (BRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brady Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Brady stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.
Insider Transactions at Brady
In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brady
Brady Company Profile
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brady (BRC)
