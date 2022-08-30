Brady (BRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Brady Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

