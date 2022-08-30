Hello Group (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hello Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Hello Group stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
See Also
