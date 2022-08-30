Hello Group (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

