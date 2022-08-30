Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.7 %

FARM opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

