Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 9.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

